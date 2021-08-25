PBA finally gets green light from school officials

Rain or Shine trains in Angeles City. (PBA images)

By JONAS TERRADO

WILLIE MARCIAL

Don Honorio Ventura State University officials agreed in principle to allow the PBA to hold the resumption of the Philippine Cup inside its main campus in Bacolor, Pampanga.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said school officials led by DHVSU President Enrique Baking gave their nod in a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25 after the proposal was endorsed by Pampanga third district representative Dong Gonzales, a member of the school’s board of trustees.

“In principle, okay na. Magse-setup na tayo this week,” said Marcial, thanking Gonzales and Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda who earlier approved the PBA’s request to stage the games in the Central Luzon province.

The league is only awaiting a formal letter from the school before games can resume as early as Sept. 1.

Games will be held every Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in a bid to end the eliminations as quickly as possible.

Teams began practices last Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Angeles City, Colegio de San Sebastian in San Fernando a day after settling in their respective hotels and resorts where they are billeted.

A hotel-venue-hotel setup will be observed by the whole PBA family as one of the protocols against the possible spread of COVID-19.