Kiefer Ravena goes to Japan to process papers for B-League stint

KIEFER RAVENA

By JONAS TERRADO

NLEX Road Warriors star Kiefer Ravena left for Japan Wednesday, Aug. 25 to process necessary requirements needed for his B.League stint with the Shiga Lakestars.

Team official Ronald Dulatre confirmed Ravena’s departure but stressed that the Road Warriors guard will return to complete his stint in the Philippine Cup once all requirements set by the B.League are completed.

The Japanese government set a deadline for B.League imports to complete all documents, thus the need for Ravena to make a quick stop to the Land of the Rising Sun.

“He will fly to Japan to process his visa/immigration and other B.League requirements since the Japan government set a deadline for entry of all the imports,” Dulatre said. “After completing all the requirements, he will go back here to play the remaining games of NLEX.”

Dulatre, however, gave no timetable as to when Ravena will return and suit up for NLEX due to quarantine protocols for arriving passengers.

“(There’s) no definite date because of the quarantine protocols. But we expect him to be back once done with his B League requirements,” Dulatre said.

Ravena averaged 15.8 points on 40-percent shooting with 3.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals through four games of the Philippine Cup which saw NLEX go 2-2.

The B.League opens its 2021-22 season on Oct. 2 with the Lakestars facing Thirdy Ravena and the San-En Neophoenix in a two-game set.