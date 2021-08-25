Diego Loyzaga, Christian Bables are ‘Bekis On The Run’

They are running out of money, running out of time.

They are “Bekis On The Run.”

Talking about actors Diego Loyzaga and Christian Bables who star in the comedy-drama movie of the same title by award-winning director Joel Lamangan.

In it, Diego is Andres.

Driven by desperation, Andres and his gay brother Donald (Christian) try to rob a construction site. Things will get complicated though, leaving them no choice but to run and hide.

The truth behind their motive will come to light with Nanay Pacing (Lou Veloso) going viral on social media sharing how the brothers simply wanted to help her get money for her operation.

Joining Diego and Christian in the madcap caper are Kylie Verzosa, who plays Adriana, Andres’s partner, and Sean De Guzman as Martin, Donald’s ex-boyfriend.

It is interesting to note that Sean and Christian actually engage in a torrid kissing scene in the film.

Both say: “Trabaho lang walang personalan.”

Of course, it goes without saying that Joel was quite persuasive about it and that, in the end, both could do nothing but acquiesce for art’s sake.

“Bekis On The Run” doesn’t just offer laughs, it’s an eye opener of sorts too as it tackles corruption as with the sensitive issue relating to gay men in uniform.



The film streams on Vivamax starting Sept. 17.