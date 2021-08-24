Pinay cager to play in Serbia’s 1st Women’s Basketball League

JACK ANIMAM

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Jack Animam is taking her young career to the next level when she signs with Radnicki Kragujevac in the first Women’s Basketball League of Serbia.

Animam and her handlers, East West Private, made the announcement Monday night and added that the 6-foot-5 center is scheduled to leave from the United States to Serbia on Friday.

Her contract would run until March 2022.

“I’m really excited for this move because everyday that I’m training, I’m doing it not only for myself but also for the little girls in the Philippines who also wanted to excel in basketball in the international level,” said Animam in an online press briefing.

This would be Animam’s third overseas stint having played in the Shih Hsin University en route to winning the title in the University Basketball Association in Chinese Taipei and the Zone 6 Celtics in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League in the United States.

Pat Aquino, Animam’s collegiate coach in National University, also shared his excitement for her stalwart’s latest career..

“She’s the face of Philippine women’s basketball now. We’re just proud of what she has achieved. Hopefully more (Filipina basketball players) would follow her,” Aquino said.

The 22-year-old Animam boasts of two gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as members of the 5×5 and 3×3 basketball team. She has won five straight UAAP titles in her collegiate year highlighted by a Conference Most Valuable Player in 2017 and Finals MVP plum in 2018.

She was also a member of the UAAP Mythical Team from 2016 to 2019.

Animam said she is excited to expand her skills and knowledge in basketball with her new team.

“There’s so much to learn from the European brand of basketball. We know that Serbia is one of the best basketball countries in the world. I really wanted to learn more about the game, keep improving and push myself to the limit,” the Bulacan native said.

In return, Animam said she would showcase her defensive skills.

“I’m more of a defensive player. I’m going to bring it to the team,” she said.