Manny is forever the champion of our hearts – Jinkee Pacquiao

Jinkee Pacquiao gets emotional after seeing husband, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, looks badly hurt following a stunning defeat to Cuban Yordenis Ugas last Sunday in Las Vegas. (MP Promotions)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Jinkee Pacquiao penned a heartwarming message to husband, Manny Pacquiao, following the legendary boxer’s shocking defeat to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jinkee expressed her love, support and admiration for Manny much more to his passion and dedication to boxing throughout the years.

“To my dear husband Manny. Words cannot express how proud I am of the Man you are. I’m proud to be your wife. You mean the world to me and all our children. We love you so much,” Jinkee wrote.

“We, your family, have seen how much you have toiled, sacrificed and given yourself blood, sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion. You never think of yourself and are not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy.”

Jinkee is also proud that Manny – who is turning 43 his December – still continued to work his best in the ring for his fans despite achieving more that he has ever imagined.

The mother of five also said she adored Manny inside and outside of the ring because of his humility and big heart.

“More than your record feats in boxing, it is your love for God, dedication to the Word, and desire to share Jesus to every person you meet that makes us admire you more. Always here for you, my babe!”

Jinkee also said the fighting senator from Gen. Santos City would be “forever the champion of our hearts” win or lose on the ring.

Manny lost to Ugas via unanimous decision in their super WBA welterweight belt bout Saturday (Sunday in Manila), which fueled talks of retirement for the legendary fighter.

Despite his loss, Pacquiao gained sympathy from even non-boxing fans as he apologized for falling short in his bid to reclaim his crown.

That – according to a female doctor from Koronadal City said – was a class act.