Kris Aquino to Manny Pacquiao: No need to apologize

KRIS Aquino

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Kris Aquino was among celebrities who expressed support to pugilist-senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao following his recent defeat against Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram, Kris wrote, “Pinahanga mo ako #PacMan. Lumuha ako sa interview mo.”

Note that Pacquiao was profuse in apologizing to fans in an interview after the fight.

He said, “I’m thankful to those who came to watch tonight, despite the pandemic… sorry we lost. I did my best.”

According to Kris, the apology wasn’t necessary.

She said: “We Filipinos wholeheartedly appreciate your thank you.”

“Most of all, recognizing that the real fight, yung totoong #laban is back here at home para sa mga kababayan mo, after what I am sure was a crushing loss, you truly are a man of #faith.”

“My love and prayers are with you mare @jinkeepacquiao. God will surely be guiding and healing both of you in the coming days.”

“Madali at masarap manalo, tonight nakita ko sa gitna ng pait ng pagkatalo kinayang ngumiti, magpakumbaba, humingi ng paumanhin, at magpasalamat ng isang taong kung tutuusin nagawa ang hindi na mapapantayan – mabigyan ang ating bansa ng 8 titles in 8 different weight divisions. Mabuhay ka @mannypacquiao,” she ended.