Ugas amenable to a rematch, but Pacquiao mulls retirement

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Yordenis Ugas react at the end of their WBA welterweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained his title by unanimous decision. (AFP)









By CARLO ANOLIN







Super WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas has nothing but respect for Manny Pacquiao after clashing for the world title bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday, Aug. 21 there (Sunday in Manila).

Ugas said he is willing to accept a rematch should Pacquiao request it for his next comeback fight, or if there will be next for the eight-division world boxing champion as retirement looms following the unanimous decision loss to the Cuban Olympian in their action-packed 12-round brawl.

“200 percent. Manny’s a great legend, great fighter. If he wants a rematch, no question about it,” said Ugas, who displayed orthodox boxing over the southpaw great with his powerful right punches. “A legend like that deserves it.”

Pacquiao, however, is uncertain on what the future holds for him as far as his boxing career is concerned.

Many experts and analysts believe that this would be the right time for Pacquiao to call it quits and hang his gloves for good, adding that he has nothing left to prove in the boxing ring.

Pacquiao, who will be turning 43 in four months by December, said his desire for boxing is still there but he has to consider his age, physical condition, and his other obligations such as his senatorial duties back in the Philippines.

HEART WANTS TO FIGHT

“In my heart I want to fight, I want to continue to fight but the thing is I have to consider also my body… There’s a lot of things I have to accomplish to help people,” added the fighting senator. “That’s my mission and I want to be an inspiration to all the people, especially the Filipino people inside and outside the ring. That’s my goal.”

Whether there will be a rematch or not, or even the cancelled bout against unified WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr., the final decision boils down to Pacquiao himself, who will take a much-needed breather before making such important announcements soon.

“Right now, probably I’m thinking about retirement,” Pacquiao told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna. “I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m not closing this [door for boxing but] it’s at a percentage of 60-40.”

It is unclear whether the 60-40 refers to saying yes to retirement or the other way around.

Pacquiao also hinted at retirement during the post-fight press conference, with most experts saying that Father Time finally caught up with the fighting senator this time around.

“In the future, you might not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring. I don’t know,” said the 42-year-old Pacquiao, who holds a 62-8-2 record on top of 39 knockouts.

Likewise, the fighting senator is set to announce next month if he will run for the highest political seat in the Philippines come the 2022 Presidential Elections.