PBA teams leave for Pampanga

PBA COMMISSIONER WILLIE MARCIAL

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA teams are set to depart for Pampanga Monday, Aug. 23 to begin preparations for the restart of the Philippine Cup in the province.

Teams will be allowed to practice on the following day while the PBA waits for a formal approval on the resumption of the season which was put on hold to strict quarantine restrictions imposed on Metro Manila.

Angeles City, Mexico and Bacolor will serve as practice venues for the teams which are slated to stay in different hotels or resorts inside Pampanga.

Commissioner Willie Marcial earlier gave no commitment on the exact timetable of the season restart but the goal is that the Philippine Cup can be played in early-September.

But one coach said the prospect of a return is something that he’s looking forward to.

“The possibility of us resuming our season again as early as September is always a welcome idea,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

“There has already been a great deal of sacrifice in regards to the preparation of this conference and we’d like nothing more than to get back on the court and provide quality basketball for all our Rain or Shine and PBA fans,” added Gavina.

The PBA was put on hold after the Aug. 1 doubleheader, days before the capital was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine, the strictest regulations since the pandemic started.

Metro Manila is now under Modified ECQ, but games are still prohibited. The PBA can proceed in areas with normal General Community Quarantine or Modified GCQ.