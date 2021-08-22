Big blow for PH Paralympians

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine team bound for the Tokyo Paralympics suffered a blow after some members of the delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo disclosed that “some officials, coaches and a para athlete” yielded a positive result of the virus prior to their departure from Manila on Sunday.

“They are currently isolated pursuant to health protocols to contain the virus and to aid them in their recovery,” Barredo said.

Barredo did not disclose the names of the delegation members involved for privacy reasons.

The remaining members of the PH team have already arrived at the Haneda Airport as of this writing in time for the official opening on Aug. 24. The meet will run until Sept. 5.

“Despite this setback, we are confident that our athletes will give their best in the pursuit of their Paralympic dreams and to bring honor and glory to our country,” said Barredo.

The PH team has six qualifiers in Jerrold Mangliwan and Jeanette Aceveda (para athletics), Gary Bejino and Ernie Gawilan (para swimming), Achelle Guion (para powerlifter) and Allain Ganapin (para taekwondo).

The team hopes to eclipse the country’s best finish of a bronze medal finishes of para powerlifter Adeline Dumapong (2000 Sydney) and table tennis player Josephine Medina (2016 Rio).