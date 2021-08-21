Season not over yet for Obiena as he joins Lausanne meet next week

EJ OBIENA

By JONAS TERRADO

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena returns to action for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics when he takes part in next week’s Athletissima at the Stade olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Obiena will see action in the annual event that is part of the Diamond League calendar on Aug. 26 against a field that includes Tokyo 2020 gold medalist and world record holder Armand Duplantis of the host nation and American Sam Kendricks.

“Season is just not over yet. Back in the field next week,” Obiena said on social media.

The 25-year-old finished 11th in the men’s pole vault event of the recent Olympics after leaping a high of 5.70 meters in the finals.

Obiena made it to the finals registering 5.75 meters but not before enduring what he later described as some “never-wracking moments.”

But Obiena’s leap paled in comparison to Duplantis, who dominated the field with 6.02 meters to take the gold.

Duplantis, with the gold secured, even attempted to leap 6.19 meters which would have erased his own world record by one centimeter but failed to clear the bar.

Kendricks is out to atone for failing to compete in the Summer Games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Also slated to participate according to the Diamond League are Tokyo silver medalist Chris Nilsen and 2012 London Olympic gold winner Renaud Lavillenie of France.