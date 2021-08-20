Vivamax is top entertainment app on Google Play

Viva launched Vivamax last January 29 to fulfill company boss Vic del Rosario’s dream to bring entertainment directly to Filipinos anytime, anywhere.

The presence of global streaming platforms and local broadcast and telecommunication giants did not deter Boss Vic from pursuing his vision.

Six months later, Vivamax is on its way to becoming an essential part of every Pinoy’s entertainment fix.

Vincent G. Del Rosario, President and COO, Viva Comm., Inc.

To date there are 600,000 Vivamax subscribers.

It is now the Number 1 entertainment app on Google Play, outdoing other long established local and international streaming brands.

Starting with over 500 titles, with a mix of Filipino content, Tagalized Hollywood and Asian content (including the biggest Korean blockbusters), Vivamax continues with its commitment to add at least 15 new content every week.

Priced at P149 per month, with TV casting on Smart TV via Chromecast or Apple AirPlay, the cost of unlimited viewing entertainment has never been this affordable to anyone.

Since its launch, Vivamax has featured originally-produced series, movies, documentaries, concerts starring some of the brightest and most exciting stars in the industry.

Ronan K. de Guzman, Chief Operating Officer, Vivamax

Currently in various stages of production are films and series that will star Anne Curtis, Sarah Geronimo, Aga Muhlach, Bela Padilla, Cristine Reyes, Empoy, Alessandra, Julia Barretto, Toni Gonzaga, Alex Gonzaga, Matteo Guidicelli, John Arcilla, JC Santos, Xian Lim, Andew E, Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial, Carlo Aquino, JM de Guzman, Sue Ramirez, McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson, and many others.

Obviously, the pandemic has not stopped Viva from actively producing content. It is still busy working with some of the most bankable directors, creative stalwarts and prolific showrunners in the industry such as — Erik Matti, Jason Paul Laxamana, Paul Soriano, Irene Villamor, Mikhail and Jon Red, Yam Laranas, Pedring Lopez, Darryl Yap, RC delos Reyes, Lawrence Fajardo, Joel Lamangan, Roman Perez, GB Sampedro, Al Tantay, Prime Curz, Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, Ricky Lee, Paul Basinillo, Paolo Valenciano and many others.

Also in place are several production and licensing deals with other top studios – Star Cinema, Regal, IdeaFirst, Project 8, Reality, Black Cap Pictures, BlackOps Asia, TBA, Cignal Entertainment, Brillante Mendoza’s Centerstage Productions, The Probe Team, etc. to deliver diversified shows that will appeal to various audience tastes.

Vivamax is now available in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Middle East

and Europe with plans to roll out in Australia, New Zealand and North

America in the next few months.

Access to the platform is made easier with Vivamax partnering with SM Retail (600 outlets), Globe Telecom and Grab Philippines.

This is on top of other available payment gateways GooglePlay, Apple Appstore, Huawei Appstore, Vivamax.net, Gcash, Visa/Mastercard, One Globe, Paymaya,

Lazada, Shopee, Load Manna, cable operators and others.

