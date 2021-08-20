Pacquiao’s trainer says ‘may tumbahan to sigurado’

Manny Pacquiao (left) and chief trainer Buboy Fernandez. (File)



By CARLO ANOLIN



Buboy Fernandez, the head trainer of Manny Pacquiao, is confident that the Filipino boxing has reached peak condition ahead of his super WBA welterweight title bout against Cuban boxer Yodenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday, Aug. 21 there.

“Wala tayong problema sa timbang. Sa kondisyon natin wala nang problema,” said Fernandez in an interview with reporters during the final press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Wednesday, Aug. 18. “‘Yong hinahanap natin na peak nandoon na talaga. Sobra ‘yong ginawa natin ngayon kesa [sa Keith] Thurman fight kasi umaabot tayo 32 rounds [in training].”

Just like Pacquiao, Fernandez believes that the sudden replacement of the opponent won’t have much effect on the fighting senator’s overall preparation.

After all, Pacquiao, the only eight-division world boxing champion, has been respectful and never underestimated any of his former foes.

And Ugas is no exception to that.

Fernandez, also a long-time pal of Pacquiao, said they knew Ugas’ camp is ready to compete given the one-week notice condition since the Cuban Olympian was also part of the undercard bout.

“Pero hindi natin basta-basta i-underestimate ito, kasi pinag-aaralan namin kung bakit one week notice tinanggap nila so that means preparado sila sa laban na ‘to.”

That said, Fernandez, also vice mayor of Polangui, Albay, is positive that there will be an action-packed brawl in 12 rounds and knock downs after knock downs.

It would be recalled Pacquiao knocked down Keith Thurman late in the first round in their July 2019 bout. He captured the super WBA welterweight title at that time and became the oldest champion in the division at age 40.

“Magandang laban ‘to. May tumbahan to sigurado ako. As a head coach, gagawin ko lahat para maiwu inatin korona sa Pilipinas,” said Pilipinas.

Pacquiao, who owns a 62-7-2 record on top of 39 knockout, has not fought since scoring a split decision win against Thurman while Ugas last saw action in September by defeating Abel Ramos to improve at 26-4 record.