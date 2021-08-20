Jackie Chan is the new face of Shopee

International superstar Jackie Chan is the latest endorser of Shopee.

The e-commerce platform made the announcement Thursday, unveiling a new ad showing Jackie dancing.

The ad was released online in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Note the version released here has Jackie mouthing a few words in Filipino.

In a statement, Jackie said the partnership, which also meant to promote Shopee’s 9.9 sale event, is “exciting” for him.

“I enjoy putting a smile on people’s faces. It’s exciting to partner with Shopee to celebrate the action-packed year-end festival and bring more joy to my fans and Shopee users. I had a lot of fun working with Shopee and I think people of all ages will enjoy the activities and content that we have prepared together. I hope everyone can join us to make the year-end shopping season a memorable one,” he said.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “The pandemic continues to affect both individuals and businesses. As communities continue to live, work, shop, and play from home, we have stepped up our efforts to ensure users have access to their daily essentials through our shopping campaigns. We are also committed to supporting local MSMEs and have launched a series of support initiatives as well as Support Local campaigns to generate greater visibility and enable users to easily identify and support local businesses. We look forward to bringing some joy to our local communities during this year-end season.”

Find out more about 9.9 Super Shopping Day here: https://shopee.ph/m/99.