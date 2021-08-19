Diaz, 3 other Tokyo Games heroes to be feted at Malacañang

Hidilyn Diaz (right photo) and boxers (left photo) Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio will receive their financial rewards from Malacañang on Monday.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Filipino medalists to the Tokyo Olympics will pay a courtesy call on President Duterte at the Malacañang on Monday, Aug. 23, following their stellar showing at the Games.

Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold winner, will lead a small group that will meet Duterte for the first time since competing in the Tokyo Games.

Joining Diaz are silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and bronze winner Eumir Marcial.

The four athletes will also receive their respective incentives under the Republic Act 10699. Their coaches will likewise receive their rewards

Diaz will get P10 million, Petecio and Paalam P5 million, while Marcial will receive P2 million.

Also attending the ceremony are Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Butch Ramirez and Commissioners Arnold Agustin, Mon Fernandez, Celia Kiram and Charles Maxey, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino and secretary generl Ed Gastanes, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairperson Andrea Domingo and PH team’s chief of mission to the Tokyo Olympics Nonong Araneta.