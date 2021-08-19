Chooks-to-Go also extends help to another Olympic medalist

Roel Velasco (center) is shown with brother Onyok (left) and Chooks to Go big boss Ronald Mascarinas.

Like his younger brother Onyok Velasco, Roel, the bronze medalist in the 1992 Summer Olympics’ men’s light flyweight tournament, was given his own Chooks-to-Go store for giving honor and pride to the country.

For Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas, Roel is a “loyal soldier” to the country as he continued to serve the country as one of the coaches of the national team.

“What astonished me about Roel is that he is a loyal soldier to the country. Though it’s been 29 years since his feat in Barcelona, his legacy continues to live on in our boxers today,” said Mascariñas.

“For years, he and his brother Boy have been identifying, grooming, and developing our boxers. And with their help, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam were able to win silver in Tokyo while Eumir Marcial won bronze in a stacked middleweight division,” the sportsman continued.

Roel said having his own Chooks-to-Go store is manna from heaven.

“Sir Ronald, maraming salamat sa ‘yo. Kahit na matagal na panahon na ang nakalilipas, ikaw lang ang nakaalala sa atletang Pilipino na nagbigay ng parangal sa Olympiada at sa mga lahat ng mamamayan na nangangailangan ng tulong mo, nandiyan ka para tumulong at sumuporta,” expressed Roel.

Earlier this week, 1988 Olympic bronze medalist Leopoldo Serantes also received a ₱100,000 monthly allowance for life from Chooks-to-Go.