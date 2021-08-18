Diaz gets key to her new house in Tagaytay

The new house of Olympic gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz in Tagaytay City.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino yesterday turned over the new house and lot to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz as part of her growing incentives for winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games recently.

Tolentino welcomed Diaz, who was accompanied by her family and several sports officials.

The two-storey home is located inside the Isabelle Heights Subdivision in Brgy. Kaybagal Center in Tagaytay City. The lot measures 220 square meters.

Sen. Francis Tolentino (right) is shown with POC President Bambol Tolentino and Tokyo heroes (from left) Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial during the groundbreaking.

Earlier, the POC had a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new homes for boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial at Brgy San Jose also in Tagaytay City.

The three houses, which are expected to be finished by December, are also part of their incentives for winning Olympic medals in Tokyo.

Petecio and Paalam won a silver each while Marcial claimed bronze.

The house features a single detached style with two bedrooms and an attic. Along with the lot, it costs close to P5 million.

The three medalists along Diaz attended the Thanksgiving Mass at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Tagaytay City.

Also in attendance were Tolentino and Tagaytay City Mayor Dr Agnes Tolentino.

Cavite Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista officiated the Thanksgiving mass to celebrate the country’s best performance in the Olympics.