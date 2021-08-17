Pacquiao arrives in Las Vegas with little fanfare

Manny Pacquiao with his running team

By JONAS TERRADO

Manny Pacquiao finally arrived in Las Vegas yesterday for the final phase of his preparation for Sunday’s WBA welterweight championship bout against holder Yordenis Ugas of Cuba at the T-Mobile Arena.

Pacquiao and his entourage made it to the MGM Grand at around 5 p.m. with little fanfare due to COVID-19 restrictions but TGB Promotions is scheduled to hold a grand arrival for both fighters the following day at the Toshiba Plaza.

Before heading to Sin City, Pacquiao did his normal jog at Griffith Park in Los Angeles before heading to the Wild Card Gym for a brief training.

“All the coaching staff is very happy, Freddie (Roach) is also happy because the timing is there – and it really feels so good. My condition is great and we were able to adjust quickly in training,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao also sees no problem making last-minute changes after Ugas came in as a substitute for Errol Spence Jr.

Spence, the WBC and IBF welterweight champion, backed out of the fight due to an eye injury.

Pacquiao is back in Las Vegas for the first time since July 2019 when he beat Keith Thurman with a split decision victory at the MGM Grand.

He is joined by head trainer Buboy Fernandez, assistants Jonathan Penalosa and Nonoy Neri and long-time trainer Freddie Roach who serves as fight consultant and Marvin Somodio.

A busy schedule awaits Pacquiao in the days leading up to the fight, first with a Zoom meeting on Wednesday followed by a press conference.

The weigh-in is slated on the eve of the fight.

Other events are also scheduled for Filipino fighters who are part of the Pacquiao-Ugas undercard, namely Mark Magsayo and John Dato.