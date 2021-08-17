Olympic champ Hidilyn Diaz to train again in Malaysia

HIDILYN DIAZ (AFP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Hidilyn Diaz is planning to return to Malaysia by September to resume her training for the World Championship in Lima, Peru scheduled in November.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) President Monico Puentevella disclosed this Tuesday, adding that Diaz and her strength and conditioning coach Julius Naranjo plans to leave by Sept. 20.

“She is going back to Malaysia para talagang mag-training for the world championship. Gusto niyang mag-medalya doon,” said Puentevella during the Philippine Sportswriters’ Association Online Forum Tuesday.

Malaysia holds a special place in Diaz’s heart since it was there where she trained for the Tokyo Games that saw her win the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

Puentevella said Diaz’s short-term plans include competing in the world championships, then the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games next year.

While eyes are on Diaz to sustain Philippine weightlifting’s drive in the international scene, Puentevella said they are looking at young lifters to join Diaz to the world championships by planning to hold a national open.

Though the schedule is yet to be finalized, Puentevella said the National Open will also serve as a tryout for the world championships.

“Gusto ko na hanggang bata pa lang, maranasan na nila yung mga pinagdaanan ni Hidilyn. Kung bakit siya naging successful ngayon. Na kahit mabugbog sa una pa lang, ang mahalaga mapagdaanan nila yon,” said Puentevella.