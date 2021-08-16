Yuka Saso finishes in joint 15th, collects over P1 million

YUKA SASO (File)

Yuka Saso recovered on her closing holes, turning in a four-under par 68 and finishing in joint 15th in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, Scotland on Monday (Manila time).

The reigning US Women’s Open champion birdied the 13th, 15th and 17tn holes to forge a tie with seven others at 281 – 10 shots off American Ryann O’Toole who sizzled with a 64.

Saso actually started hot in the event after firing a 67 but she struggled in the middle rounds with 72 and 74 – no thanks to the windy conditions that bothered her most of the time.

Determined to make up for an awful showing in the third round, Saso went three under after birdies on 2nd, 4th and 7th holes but she stumbled with back-to-back bogeys starting on the 8th.

For her four-day effort, Saso collected $21,266 prize (a little over P1 million).

O’Toole’s three-shot win ended an 11-year search for her first LPGA title.

Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (66) and Lydia Ko of New Zealand (63) shared second place, three shots behind. Two-day leader Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand was a shot further back.