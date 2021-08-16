PH grapplers win 9 medals in world meet in Russia

Members of the PH team that finished third overall in the United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior and Cadets World Grappling Championships held in Russia.

The Philippine team garnered 9 medals to finish third overall in the United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior and Cadets World Grappling Championships held over the weekend at the Ufa Arena in Ufa, Russia.

Gabriel del Rosario accounted for two of the country’s three silvers in the event that gathered the rising stars of 10 participating countries.

Competing in the cadets 46kgs, del Rosario settled for silver in the Gi and NoGi events while Iloilo’s David Zaldarriaga took the silver in Gi event in the Cadets 42kgs apart from clinching the bronze in NoGi event.

Alonso Lucas Aguilar, son of URCC founder and Philippine Wrestling Federation (PWF) president Alvin Aguilar, bagged the bronze in both the Gi and NoGi events in the Cadets 50kgs.

Also producing two bronze medals was Joaquin Antonio Marte in Cadets 58kgs while Fierre Afan got his bronze in the Gi event of Cadets 85kgs.