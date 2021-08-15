On mother’s death, Fajardo says: Sobrang sakit!

June Mar Fajardo with parents, Bonifacio and Maritess. (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

June Mar Fajardo broke his silence for the first time since the death of his mother Marites several days ago.

The San Miguel Beermen star paid tribute Sunday, Aug. 15 to Marites Fajardo, who died at a local hospital in Cebu four days earlier.

Marites has been considered as one if not the biggest influence of the six-time PBA Most Valuable Player’s life.

“Nights like this will never be the same without you Mama!” Fajardo said on his Instagram account saginghilaw15. “I’ve come to realize that nothing in this life prepares us for losing someone we love — NOTHING!! Sobrang sakit!!

“It’s the kind of heartache I can feel in my bones! Mama, I miss you now and will miss you forever! I love you to infinity and beyond! Rest in peace Mama!” added Fajardo.

He concluded the post by thanking all those who offered prayers and condolences since news of his mother’s passing surfaced.

The post also had a pair of photos showing the two along with father Bonifacio, apparently at their backyard in Cebu where the PBA cager was able to build a large house.

Fajardo is known to have a close relationship with his mother, even describing himself as a self-confessed “Mama’s boy.”

Marites was a fixture at SMB games whenever she is in Manila, and was last seen in public during the awarding of Fajardo’s MVP award in the opener of last year’s 45th season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.