Madayag to go under the knife; hopes future event will not be tight

Maddie Madayag

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Choco Mucho skipper Maddie Madayag is scheduled to undergo surgery next week after being diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the left knee.

In a statement released Saturday, the management wished Madayag’s full recovery after initially confirming the diagnosis Friday.

“Management will ensure the best care for Maddie,” the statement read.

The team initially confirmed Madayag’s condition, a few days after the 23-year-old middle blocker sustained the injury during Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference battle for third place.

The Flying Titans eventually lost that best-of-three duel to Petro Gazz via sweep.

She was immediately brought to the Mariano Marcos Hospital where she underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to assess the extent of the injury. Initial treatment was also given.

Madayag, meanwhile, thanked her supporters for the well wishes and prayers while sharing some of her insights regarding the rushed competition brought by pandemic restrictions.

“This conference has taught me, my teammates, my fellow players, and coaching staff the utmost importance of our health. Especially rest and recovery,” she wrote.

Madayag said the seven- to eight-consecutive game schedules can take a toll on one’s body despite the intensive training done prior to the competition.

“I understand that this conference was truly difficult to organize and fully plan out given the current situation of our country and I am grateful for those who made the effort so that the games pushed through,” she said.

“I just hope that in the future, the system will be planned out for coaches and players to thrive.”