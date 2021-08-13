Julie Anne San Jose is ‘Limitless’

Julie Anne San Jose is to take her fans to an extraordinary musical journey via “Limitless: A Musical Trilogy.”



The three-part musical journey is set to unveil the different facets of Julie as a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and multi-instrumentalist.

It will also take her to unexpected locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



Julie cannot wait for her fans to watch “Limitless.”

“When I learned about the concept of ‘Limitless,’ it really got me excited. So far, preparing for it is already a breathtaking experience. It makes me feel more inspired with living life. I think this will definitely be one for the books, and food for the soul,” Julie said.

The award-winning actress and singer made headlines recently after she was featured on a digital billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

The said billboard was for Spotify’s Equal campaign, which encourages users to listen to amazing women all around the world.

The “Limitless” star previously landed on the digital cover of Spotify’s Equal playlist for the Philippines with her song “Free,” which took the No. 2 spot on iTunes Philippines Chart just a few hours after its official release.



A versatile artist, Julie is one of the hosts of GMA’s top-rating program “All-Out Sundays.”

She is also set to return with Rayver Cruz as Clash Masters in the all-original musical competition “The Clash.”

She headlined the GMA rom-com series “Heartful Café” opposite David Licauco and will soon be starring on an online video streaming platform’s musical series “Still” alongside Christian Bautista.



“We have always been amazed and proud of how multi-talented Julie is,” said GMA Regional TV and Synergy First Vice President and Head Oliver Amoroso.

“We have been a witness to her powerful stage performance during GMA Synergy’s highly-successful ‘Kapuso Concerts’ series ‘The Sweetheart and the Balladeer’ as well as ‘3 Stars, 1 Heart.’ And she continues to surprise us over the years. ‘Limitless’ is set to unleash Julie’s musical prowess that we have never seen before and we cannot wait for her fans here and abroad to be part of this new musical experience which begins on September 17,” he added.

“Julie is one of GMA’s finest homegrown talents who would incessantly share her music and penchant for acting,” shared First Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling De Jesus-Bodegon. “She has flourished to become one of the best performers in our country and is now beginning to be recognized not only here but also abroad. This is why we are excited to present to Julie’s fans this musical trilogy, ‘Limitless’ because we know that Julie’s talent will take her fans to limitless heights when they join her in this musical journey.”

Directed by Paolo Valenciano, “Limitless: A Musical Trilogy” as produced by GMA Synergy, happens Sept 17.



Tickets are available via www.gmanetwork.com/synergy.



Follow www.facebook.com/GMASynergy for more details.