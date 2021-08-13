Errol Spence’s emergency eye surgery successful

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence





By CARLO ANOLIN



Errol Spence Jr. underwent eye surgery at the Eye Institute of Texas a day after pulling out of his initial fight with Manny Pacquiao.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Aug. 12, Spence posted a selfie post-surgery showing his left eye wrapped heavily with a white bandage.

A medical exam ordered by the Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed that Spence suffered a retinal tear in his left eye less than two weeks before his scheduled fight against the Filipino boxing legend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 21.

“Emergency surgery went great thanks to everyone for their well wishes & prayers,” wrote Spence, the reigning unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion.

“I’ll be back in no time. I look at it as, it could always be worse & being able to see my kids grow is the most important thing to me.”

Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas, the super WBA titlist, replaced Spence for the Pacquiao bout.

Ugas will defend his belt against Pacquiao, who was stripped of the same title in January due to his inactivity.