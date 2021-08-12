Young, talented Kapuso artists take over on GMA Playlist

GMA Music is introducing a fresh and hip sub-label that will surely appeal to new generation of music listeners: GMA Playlist.

GMA Playlist aims to capture the hearts of the millennials and GEN Z fans craving for something hip and new and provides a collaborative venue for artists to authentically showcase their songs and musicality.

Get ready to hear fresh tunes and relatable songs wherever you are from a diverse lineup of young, fresh, and talented Kapuso artists on GMA Playlist, including Mikee Quintos, Arra San Agustin, Anthony Rosaldo, Crystal Paras, Denise Barbacena, Faith Da Silva, Jeniffer Maravilla, Kaloy Tingcungco, Kim De Leon, Lexi Gonzales, Shayne Sava, Mark Herras, and Seb Pajarillo.

GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon is pleased to welcome another venue for the Kapuso stars to show their talents.

He said, “Congratulations to GMA Playlist on your much-awaited launch. May you create more beautiful tunes that showcase the musical talents of our current and future Kapuso stars. And may you find success in becoming one of the most influential music labels in OPM.”

During the contract signing, Yalong expressed his excitement in the venture: “We are proud to launch GMA Playlist, a new sub-label of GMA Music. And we are equally proud of all our Kapuso artists who have been signed under this new label, as it will give them the opportunity to showcase their musical side. These are homegrown artists who are a joy to listen to, and their songs should be part of everyone’s playlists.”

On the other hand, Bautista is eager to showcase the many talents of Kapuso artists through the sub-label.

“With the launch of GMA Playlist, we are ushering in a new voice and a new sound for a new generation of Filipino music lovers. We are on the lookout for up-and-coming singers, musicians, and songwriters to help propel original Filipino music forward.”

Ticzon shares what the Kapuso fans can expect from GMA Playlist. “Diversity. Variety. We don’t want to condition or limit our listeners to certain types and styles of music. The goal is to offer fresh and young talents that will deliver a surprising and refreshing treat to the listeners with their vocal talents when they take on these original songs. We want to give our listeners an alternative to their usual playlists. We put great value and place high importance on the collaborative nature of working with our artists because we believe that creating something great is achieved together, with one goal in mind. And that is to produce new, beautiful, fresh, and original music. With teamwork, the dream works.”

Gealogo believes in the value of collaboration when it comes to making fresh sounds for the new generation, “We put high importance in our collaborative work with our artists because we believe that creating something great is achieved by working closely together, with one goal in mind and that is to produce new, beautiful, fresh and original music.”

Meanwhile, Gacho says GMA Playlist aims to contribute quality songs to the industry, “The GMA Playlist sub-label was born out of our passion to contribute to the OPM industry. It is also a venue for us to release original songs and have them performed by our untapped singers of the network. We also give our listeners an alternative to their usual playlists.”