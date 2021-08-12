Tokyo heroes get cash rewards from MVPSF

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz along with MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio hold the P10 million mock check as her incentive. Also shown are MVPSF board of trustee member Ricky Vargas (far left) and weightlifting chief Monico Puentevella. (Photo from MVPSF)

By WAYLON GALVEZ

The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) delivered what it promised before the Tokyo Games, releasing P40.5 million as incentives to four medalists and their respective coaches.

The country ended 97 years of agony and misfortunes when weightlifting superstar Hidilyn Diaz captured the gold medal in her pet event in record-ripping fashion that made her victory the more impressive.

The boxers also delivered with Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam coming through with silver medal performance while pro Eumir Marcial adding a bronze medal in what could be the best ever showing by a PH team in the world’s biggest and expensive sporting spectacle.

“It’s a breakthrough and a milestone event for Philippine sports as we’ve had our best medal haul including our first-ever gold. It is only right for the nation and the athletes to celebrate what has been achieved,” said Manny V. Pangilinan, chairman of the MVPSF.

“Once the celebration settles, we go back to work.”

Diaz received a cash incentive of P10 million from the foundation, while Palamam and Petecio got P5 million each and Marcial P2 million.

Aside from the medalists, the MVPSF also rewarded the victors’ coaches, which amounted to a total of P11 million.

“The MVPSF knows that it takes a village to win a medal in the Olympics. It takes combined efforts from the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), and the private sector to help our athletes succeed,” said MVPSF President Al Panlilio.

In partnership with the POC, the other 15 Filipino Olympians who were not able to win medals will receive P500,000 each for their hard work and dedication. A total of P7.5 million will be given by the MVPSF to the POC through President Bambol Tolentino.

The 15 other members of Team Philippines are gymnast Caloy Yulo, weightlifter Elreen Ando, skateboarder Margie Didal, golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Juvic Pagunsan, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule, boxer Irish Magno, rower Cris Nievarez, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, sprinter Kristina Knott, jin Kurt Barbosa, and shooter Jayson Valdez.

“In the past 10 years, the MVP Sports Foundation has spent more than two billion pesos in total. Our investment in the country’s sports development is all worth it when we see the effort of our athletes to represent the country to the best of their abilities,” said Pangilinan.

“The victories they achieve and the pride they give our country are priceless.”