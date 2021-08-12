Netizens clamor for more of Puregold Channel’s ‘GVBoys’

Puregold Channel officially breaks new ground with its newest online series “GVBoys” now a certified smash, officially breaching the 3 million mark in consolidated viewership on Facebook and YouTube.

Puregold Channel is conceptualized by Puregold Price Club Inc. to provide the public free entertainment in the privacy and safety of their homes.

Directed by veteran film and top-rating TV director Don Cuaresma with a script written by Sherwin Buenvenida and Joaquin Acosta, “GVBoys” is a laugh-a-minute digital comedy series that stars Jerome Ponce, Dave Bornea, and Nikko Natividad along with Wilma Doesnt, Elsa Droga, and Carmi Martin.

“GVBoys” revolves around the adventures and misadventures of Jawo (Ponce), Zeus (Bornea), and Dax (Natividad) in the hopes of raising money to redeem their boarding house as owned by Aling Pearly (Martin) from a debt incurred from her old frenemie Loisa (Doesn’t).

Since its successful pilot, the “GVBoys” has been going through the zaniest and wackiest exploits in raising the money to save their boarding house from being repossessed – Jawo tries his luck in acting while dealing with his narcolepsy;

Zeus seasons the series with the ambiguity of his true gender; Dax falls in and out of love; Kathyn B (Elsa Droga) provides the group with additional comedic flavor; and Aling Pearly and Loisa continue to bicker like cats and dogs.

The on-going run of “GVBoys” increased the subscribers of Puregold Channel on YouTube while the hilarious scenes of the series are now favorite trending materials among TikTokers with netizens clamoring for a second season mid-way through the hit comedy series.

“We feel so honored that netizens are really having a blast laughing with the GVBoys,” says Bornea. “The series has not yet reached its conclusion and yet we have been receiving a lot of positive comments and requests for a second season. Right now, we do not know if Puregold Channel will greenlight a second season but I am really

hoping that Puregold management does because this is really one of the most fun series that I ever did.”

On the series’ 6 th episode streaming Aug. 14, Jawo’s weeksary date with Loisa turns sour; Dax leads the GVBoys in putting up sexy car wash business; Zeus reminds the group a valuable lesson on honesty; Aling Pearly and Kathryn B ventures into a sideline; and Loisa gets a chilling phone call.

“We have three more episodes left and it only becomes crazier,” says Doesnt. “We are all stressed enough as it is and we should all reward ourselves with a major dose of good vibes.”

“GVBoys” streams for free Saturdays, 7pm on Puregold Channel’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.