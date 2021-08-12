Basilan dumps Mandaue in Game 1of Super Cup Finals

Chris Bitoon shines anew for Basilan. (Courtesy of Chooks to Go)

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR ‒ Jumbo Plastic-Basilan made known its desire, crushing Visayas titlist KCS Mandaue, 94-67, in Game 1 of their 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Finals Wednesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

The Computer Specialists made the first basket of the game, but that would be the last time they’ve seen the scoreboard in their favor as the Peace Riders came through with a torrent of baskets, giving them a comfortable 44-31 halftime advantage.

Basilan practically had the game all wrapped midway in the third when they rushed to commanding 60-34 advantage – thanks to a mighty 16-3 run.

They even padded their lead to 35 on Jong Baloria’s freebie.

“Noong first half, we couldn’t pull away kasi on some plays disorganized kami sa executions. Sinabihan ko lang sila na just follow the pattern sa executions at mas tigasan pa ang depensa,” said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Mindanao Leg Finals MVP Chris Bitoon continued his fine play, producing 19 points, three assists, and two steals.

Baloria followed suit with 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Michael Mabulac tallied 11 points and six rebounds.

Steve Castro was the lone bright spot for KCS with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, to go with five rebounds and two assists.

The scores:

BASILAN 94 – Bitoon 19, Baloria 13, Mabulac 11, Balucanag 10, Manalang 10, Juico 10, Bringas 6, Hallare 6, Gabo 5, Collado 2, Taganas 2, Uyloan 0, Saliddin 0, Tan 0, Siruma 0.

MANDAUE 67 – Castro 18, Gastador 11, Soliva 6, Sorela 6, Cachuela 6, Nalos 5, Bregondo 5, Roncal 3, Bautista 3, Delator 2, Imperial 2, Octobre 0, Mercader 0.

Quarters: 24-11, 44-31, 75-46, 94-76.