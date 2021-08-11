Spence out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury, Ugas to step in

Manny Pacquiao poses for media at Wild Card Boxing Club. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) ‒ Manny Pacquiao’s anticipated showdown with Errol Spence is off after the unbeaten American suffered a torn retina in his left eye, organizers said Tuesday.

World Boxing Association welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will replace Spence and defend his title against the 42-year-old Filipino southpaw, an eight-division world champion, on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Ugas had been scheduled to defend his title on the undercard.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21,” Spence, the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council champion, said in a statement.

“I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition.”

Spence discovered he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in Las Vegas on Monday, organizers said. He has returned to his home in Texas for treatment.

Pacquiao, 62-7 with two drawn and 39 knockouts, last fought in July 2019 when he beat American Keith Thurman for the WBA version of the 147-pound division throne.

But the Philippine senator was stripped of the crown in January due to inactivity.

While preparing for the bout with longtime trainer Freddy Roach in Los Angeles, Pacquiao insisted the layoff had “helped my body and my mind a lot.

“This time around, I’m as excited as ever and feeling like I’m young again,” he said.

His experience could be a bonus as he readjusts to take on Ugas, a 35-year-old Miami-based Cuban who had been preparing to make his first title defense against Fabian Maidana on August 21.

Ugas, who owns a record of 26-4 with 12 knockouts, beat Abel Ramos last September and was installed as WBA champion after Pacquiao was stripped of the belt.

“First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.,” Pacquiao said in a statement. “Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage.

“I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring.”