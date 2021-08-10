Incentives will go first to my family – Petecio

Nesthy Petecio with POC President and Tagaytay Rep. Bambol Tolentino

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Olympic silver-winning boxer Nesthy Petecio couldn’t help but get emotional when she talked about her plan to offer all the cash windfall as well as housing and condominium incentives to her family.

After snaring the silver medal in the women’s featherweight in the Tokyo Olympics, Petecio stands to receive a total of P24 million in cash bonuses from the government and private sector.

The 29-year-old pugilist is assured of getting P5 million under the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act (RA 10699) while the same amount was pledged by San Miguel Corporation president Ramon S. Ang and MVP Sports Foundation chairman Manny V. Pangilinan.

Phoenix Petroleum committed P3 million for silver medalists through its Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation even as the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero and President Rodrigo Duterte each pledged P2 million.

Petecio said all these financial rewards will be alloted for her family, especially her parents.

“Sa mga incentives po na matatanggap ko, nakalaan po lahat ‘yun sa pamilya ko. ‘Pag okay na po sila, ‘pag nakita ko pong pwede na kong hindi mag-suporta, saka po ‘yung sarili ko at mga gusto ko,” she said during the special Philippine Sportswriting Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, August 13 wherein fellow medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial were present together with Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez and POC president Bambol Tolentino.

“Sila po muna kasi sila po ang dahilan kung bakit nandito ako, sila po ‘yung dahilan kung bakit nagsusumikap ako. Ayoko pong maranasan ulit ng mga pamangkin ko, mga kapatid ko po na maliit ‘yung hirap na pinagdaanan ko po, namin ng mga ate ko.”

“At ang pinakagusto ko talaga na maranasan ng mama’t papa ko ‘yung gusto nilang maranasan bago po sila mawala dito sa mundo. Kasi darating po tayo lahat doon,” she added as she turned emotional.

Petecio also bared that she already offered the house and lots as well as the condominium unit to her siblings.

The pride of Santa Cruz, Davao Del Sur will have a house and lot in Tagaytay courtesy of top POC official and congressman Tolentino, another house and lot from Ovialand in Candelaria, Quezon and a condo unit from Megaworld Corporation in Davao City.

“Sa mga bahay at condo na ibibigay, nakapangalan na po sa mga kapatid ko, nakalaan na po sa kanila kasi ayaw ko po maranasan ng mga pamangkin ko ‘yung naranasan naming hirap na nakatira lang po kami gamit lang ‘yung mga trapal, sa puno ng rambutan. Gusto ko na maganda po ‘yung bahay na matuluyan nila at okay po sila.”

Besides the cash and property rewards, Petecio will also enjoy a lifetime free 60,000 miles per year from the Philippine Airlines, unlimited free flights from AirAsia, 25 free flights from Cebu Pacific along with products from various companies and shops.