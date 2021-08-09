Wow! Diaz’s historic win listed as one of memorable moments in Tokyo Olympics

Hidilyn Diaz (AFP)

By JONAS TERRADO

The Agence France-Presse, one of the world’s leading news agencies, listed Hidilyn Diaz’s historic gold as one of the best moments of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics which drew to a close Sunday..

Diaz’s triumph in the women’s 55-kg weightlifting category that gave the Philippines its first-ever Olympic gold was one of six memorable moments listed by the AFP during the two-week staging of the Summer Games.

“It was a victory celebrated around the Philippines and forged in years of sacrifice by the Rio silver medallist, who trained for almost 18 months in exile in Malaysia because of COVID-19 restrictions,” the AFP said in a story posted for its subscribers.

She captured the gold with 224kgs, including a final lift of 127kgs in the clean and jerk to edge China’s Liao Qiuyun.

The win ended a 97-year wait for an Olympic gold while Diaz is currently in the process of enjoying the rewards pledged by the government and private sector.

Other moments on the list were the shared Olympic gold by high jumpers Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tambero of Italy and the wild celebration of Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall following Ariarne Titmus’ upset of American Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

Also included were Japan’s dominance in skateboarding behind a group of young athletes, including 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya in the women’s street and Great Britain’s Tom Daley knitting skills during his successful campaign with Matty Lee in synchronized swimming.

The AFP also put the moment when American gymnastics star Simone Biles, who dropped five of her six finals due to mental health, joyously reacted to cutout photos of her two French bulldogs Lilo and Rambo located in the stands.