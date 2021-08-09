Olympic boxers arrive, get additional ‘bonus’ from Duterte

PH boxers (from left) irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial. (Courtesy of PSC)





By CARLO ANOLIN



The Philippine boxing team who competed in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics has arrived in the country Monday, Aug. 9.



Olympics medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Felix Marcial, together with women’s flyweight bet Irish Magno and the rest of the Philippine delegation landed at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City via a Philippine Airlines flight.



The boxers, clad in their national team polo shirt with face masks and face shields on, were welcomed by the crowd consisting of media, airline security and officers, and government officials.



The three medalists waved to the spectators holding their badges of honors up high as Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas and secretary-general Ed Picson await them at the lobby and gave them huge hugs later on.



Also present were Smart President Al Panlilio, Sen. Bong Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.



Marcial, who is also serving as a newly-promoted Sergeant for the Philippine Air Force, also changed into an air force suit during the photo opportunity.



“You went to Tokyo to fight and I say that you did your best and the Filipino people appreciate you, especially [for] bringing honor to the country,” said President Duterte during a short courtesy call. “Go home to your provinces and share your glory with your friends and family.”



Duterte also announced that silver medalists Petecio and Paalam will receive an additional P2 million from the Office of the President, bronze medalist Marcial with P1 million, and P200k for all non-medalists including Magno.