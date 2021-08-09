Letran’s NCAA hosting a big success

NCAA Management Committee (MANCOM) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of Season 96 host Letran (3rd from left), turns over the NCAA flag to Dax Castellano of Season 97 host College of St. Benilde during a simple ceremony at GMA Network in Quezon City. Also shown are, from left, Peter Cayco of Arellano University, Estefanio Boqueron of Emilio Aguinaldo College, Paul Supan of Jose Rizal University and Atty. Jonas Cabochan of San Beda University. (NCAA Photo)

The oldest collegiate league in the country, the NCAA, was very grateful to hold a season like no other amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCAA Management Committee (MANCOM) Chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of host Letran said that ending the 96th Season on the feast day of St. Dominic has shown unity in the league in the midst of adversity.

“Just like what St. Dominic said to St Francis when they met, ‘You are my companion and must walk with me. For if we hold together no earthly power can withstand us’,” said Calvo.

“Even against the toughest odds, hope remains connected to our sporting spirit. We will hold on and we will rise up stronger,” he added.

The NCAA ended an extraordinary season last Sunday with its taekwondo and chess tournaments migrated online. Skills challenges in volleyball and basketball, which featured the league’s former student-athletes, were also held under strict health protocols.

The games were shown on GTV channel 11of GMA Network, the league’s new broadcast partner.

Taekwondo saw College of Saint Benilde dominating the women and men’s speed kicking events, and San Beda topping the juniors side. San Beda ruled the seniors’ poomsae, while Emilio Aguinaldo College swept the juniors competition.

Lyceum of the Philippines University won the seniors’ chess courtesy of Neymark Digno, while Letran turned to FIDE Master Christian Mark Daluz to emerge victorious in the juniors’ side.

Letran’s Mikaela Lopez had a successful comeback by copping the volleyball skills challenge plum, while LPU’s Kim Cinco took the basketball skills challenge trophy.

Calvo thanked the NCAA community for supporting Season 96 even with a limited calendar of events.