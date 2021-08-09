Creamline clinches first PVL finals slot; Crossovers force KO match

Creamline players rejoice after beating Petro Gazz to complete a two-game sweep of their semis series. (PVL Bureau)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Creamline overpowered Petro Gazz, 27-25, 25-22, 25-16 and booked a finals berth in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the PVC Socio-Civic & Cultural Center Monday in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Drawing strength from a 27-29, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 16-14 Game 1 triumph on Sunday, the Cool Smashers continued to sizzle for a shot at becoming the first pro volleyball team to win a title.

There was no stopping Tots Carlos as she followed up her 23-point output in Game 1 by firing 21 points built on 18 attacks.

Jema Galanza also stepped up with 12 points and Jeanette Panaga added 10.

“It was a total team effort,” said Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez, who finished with nine points.

“All our coaches’ reminders were on point and we were able to apply all of them.”

Creamline was ruthless on all fronts by overpowering Petro Gazz on attacks, 47-36, and managing more blocks, 10-2.

The Cool Smashers also waxed hot at the service area with eight aces – two each from Galanza and Jia Morado.

Morado distributed the ball well and committed 36 excellent sets on top of four points.

Creamline awaits the winner between Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho after the Crossovers forged a deciding Game 3 with a 25-18, 25-22, 26-24 win in Game 2 earlier. Dindin Santiago-Manabot led Chery Tiggo with 16 kills and three service aces for 19 points while her sister Jaja Santiago, who spearheaded the third set onslaught, hammered 13 points with three blocks.

Mylene Paat also scored 10 points, nine coming from attacks, Shaya Adorador added nine with two service aces, Beatriz Duremdez had 27 excellent digs, and Jasmine Nabor tossed 26 excellent sets for the Crossovers. (with a report from Carlo Anolin)