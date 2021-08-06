Sam Concepcion, Janine Teñoso, Katrina Velarde, Daryl Ong come together

For the first time Sam Concepcion, Janine Teñoso, Katrina Velarde and Daryl Ong will perform together in one concert.

Titled “Four Hearts,” the show will stream digitally on Aug, 28, 8pm on KTX, IWANTFC, TFC IPTV as directed by Paolo Valenciano.

Sam, Janine, Katrina and Daryl are excited about it.

Said Sam, “We come from different genres, musical styles and it excites me to see how fans would react with us performing together.”

Katrina added, “Ako excited dahil medyo matagal na din naman since we were able to perform for the fans. And I’m really happy that I’m given that chance dito sa ‘Four Hearts.’”

Janine, on her part, intoned, “This will be a milestone for me. I really like working with other artists and to be able to share the stage with Sam, Katrina and Daryl is a huge thrill for me.”

Daryl shared, “Ako, I’m just really happy to be part of this concert. Laking pasalamat ko sa chance na ito and I promise, we will do our best to entertain you guys.”

All four have shared history.

Katrina and Daryl are long time friends. Both are known to hang out together outside of work.

Daryl was actually present when Katrina tied the knot early this year.

They also recorded and released a song last year titled “Love Me Now.”

Janine and Samn have likewise recorded music together.

In fact, Sam is featured in Janine’s EP on a duet called “Umibig Muli.”

Prior, Janine sang the theme song for a movie starring Sam titled “Indak.”

“Four Hearts” is a continuation of Viva Live’s commitment to entertain Pinoys amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prior, Viva Live produced Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala” and the “Rico Blanco Songbook: Musical Stories by Rico Blanco.”