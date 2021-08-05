Roxas scores OT win over Zamboanga City, nears finals

Chito Jaime delivers big for Roxas in the crunch. (Courtesy of Chooks to Go)

PAGADIAN, Zamboanga del Sur ‒ Petra Cement-Roxas pulled off a stirring 91-84 overtime win over Zamboanga City and inched closer to the Mindanao Leg Finals of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Wednesday night at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

And the Roxas Vanguards had veterans Leo Najorda and Chito Jaime to thank for as the duo provided the needed firepower and poise down the stretch to complete their remarkable comeback from several 18-point deficits in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinals.

Najorda scored the first seven Vanguards points of the extra period while Jaime followed it up with a trifecta and a layup to put their squad ahead, 87-81, with 1:09 left.

JPS, who was shooting a high 13-of-15 from the line prior to overtime, all of a sudden went cold, going 4-of-8 in the crunch.

Down by 10 entering the payoff period, the Vanguards were able to tie things up on Leo Najorda’s layup with 19.7 ticks left.

Zamboanga’s Fran Yu took the final shot in the fourth frame but missed his layup that send the game into overtime.

Najorda, who was averaging just 9.8 points prior to this game, finished with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go with five rebounds, a steal, and a block.

James Castro pumped in 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Jhong Bondoc added 15 points and eight rebounds against six turnovers.

Jaime had nine points, including seven in overtime. Another Vanguard who stepped up was Jordan Sta. Ana who had 14 rebounds, eight points, and six rebounds.

Gabby Espinas led JPS with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Fran Yu and Mac Cardona also fired 14 points apiece.

Rudy Lingganay scattered 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the losing cause.

Roxas looks to book its place in the Finals tomorrow, 5 pm, while Zamboanga shoots for a decider.

The scores:

ROXAS 91 – Castro 19, Najorda 19, Bondoc 15, Jaime 9, Sta. Ana 8,

Camacho 8, Pasia 5, Reyes 4, Casino 4.

ZAMBOANGA CITY 84 – Espinas 18, Yu 14, Cardona 14, Lingganay 12, Gaco 12, Jeruta 4, Ferrer 4, Neypes 3, Belencion 3, Wanimal 0.

Quarters: 12-27, 30-45, 53-63, 75-75, 91-84.