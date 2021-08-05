A different Sharon Cuneta in ‘Revirginized’

By NEIL RAMOS

There are no ifs or buts about it. “Revirginized” is bound to divide people.

Some will like it for its brash, loud, unflinching take on rediscovery and empowerment. Others will hate it for the same.

Whatever.

“Revirginized” is not about causing a commotion just for the heck of it.

As writer-director Darryl Yap said: “We want people to think, whether they are for or against what the film is trying to convey.”

Which is?

“Well, it’s all about self-empowerment. That we always have a choice. We are only victims if we choose to be victims. And it’s never too late. Change is possible at whatever age.”

“Revirginized” revolves around Carmela as portrayed by Sharon Cuneta.

Carmela is distraught with the recent annulment of her marriage. Wanting to escape from her pain, Carmela joins her goddaughter at a beach party. Shenanigans ensue.

The Megastar is a revelation in “Revirginized.”

Some say it is her “boldest” outing yet.

Darryl said, “That’s what I was aiming for. I’m a huge fan. I wanted to revitalize Sharon, reintroduce her to a new generation of moviegoers.”

Many deem the role unbecoming for Sharon, though.

Some thought it off-putting to hear her curse and actually pee in front of cameras, among others.

The actress is unmoved.

She said: “I hope people will give it a chance. I’m really proud of what we did in the film. All the things I did there? They were necessary. I hope people will try and go beyond all that and see the film and really try to understand it. I assure you, there’s more to it than the curse words.”

Also starring Marco Gumabao, “Revirginized” will stream on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, SKY PPV, and on Vivamax starting Aug. 6.

It will also have theatrical release in US and Canada on Aug. 13. It will be made available via Cignal PPV on Aug. 27.