Petro Gazz, Sta. Lucia boost PVL semis bids with similar 3-set wins

Grethcel Soltones (left) celebrates with Petro Gazz teammates. (PVL Media Bureau)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Petro Gazz and Sta. Lucia made the race for semis berths more interesting with straight-set wins over their respective rivals Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the PVC Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Petro Gazz Angels outplayed the BaliPure Water Defenders, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23, to tie Chery Tiggo for third to fourth places at 5-2 in the 10-team tournament.

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, on the other hand, streaked to their third win for a 5-3 record following an easy 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Perlas.

Grethcel Soltones spearheaded Petro Gazz with 14 points built on nine kills, four aces and one block, while Ria Meneses posted four blocks to finish with eight points.

Jerilli Malabanan also contributed with seven points including six from attacks as the Angels exploited the Water Defenders’ erratic plays by converting BaliPure’s unforced errors to 28 points.

Petro Gazz’s victory overshadowed the efforts of Grazielle Bombita for BaliPure, who unloaded all her 18 points on attacks.

MJ PHILLIPS

MJ Phillips dazzled for Sta. Lucia with 16 points highlighted by 13 kills.

Jovielyn Prado also chipped in 10 points built on seven hits and three aces, while Djanel Cheng converted 16 excellent sets.

Sta Lucia needed just 73 minutes in dispatching the Perlas Spikers, who now bowed out of contention after absorbing their fifth loss in six matches.