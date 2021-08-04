Nesthy Petecio targets gold medal in 2024 Paris Games

Nesthy Petecio wants gold in 2024 Paris Games. (AFP)

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Only 29-years-old, Nesthy Petecio believes she can still slug it out with the best comes the 2024 Paris Games.

Though she will already be 32 by the time the greatest sporting event takes place, Petecio said she will continue to dream –this time, though, she will be targeting the gold medal.

“Kaya pa,” said Petecio during a special Philippine Sportswriter Association (PSA) online forum Tuesday afternoon, August 3.

Before the Tokyo Games started, all she wanted was to win bring home the bronze.

But after losing to Japanese Sena Irie in their gold medal bout on Monday, Petecio’s hunger for gold became more intense.

So she will be seeking that precious metal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Petecio said she will use the proven formula of gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting in her own bid to capture the gold.

Diaz earned a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, but she never stopped training and dreaming to win the once elusive gold medal.

Petecio said Diaz is a good example to continue aiming for the gold medal, which she hopes to get in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Si Hidi (Diaz), silver siya sa Rio, nag-gold siya dito. Bakit ba hindi ko subukan,” said Petecio. “Malay mo sa Paris, hindi lang silver, makuha ko yung gold (medal). Sikap lang palagi.”

Petecio said that she is also looking forward to representing the country in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China both set next year.

The 31st edition of the SEA Games was supposed to be played later this year but because of the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, the host has decided to postpone it and instead stage it early next year.

Meanwhile, the Asian Games is scheduled Sept. 10 to 25.