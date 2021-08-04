in Basketball, NBA, Sports

Curry to stay with Warriors; Carmelo joining forces with LeBron

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors cheers during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 16, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Noah Graham / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)
STEPHEN CURRY (AFP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) – Three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has reportedly agreed to a historic contract extension with Golden State while forward Carmelo Anthony will join pal LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry will sign a four-year deal worth $215 million with the Warriors, his agent told ESPN. 

He will be the first player in NBA history to sign two contracts worth more than $200 million.

New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony and Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James when they were still playing for New York and Cleveland, respectively. (File)

Anthony confirmed reports he will sign with the Lakers with a social media post changing the “L” in “Melo” to the “L” of the Lakers’ logo.

The moves came on the second day of NBA free agency for the 2021-22 campaign. Teams cannot confirm deals or sign players until Friday.

Seven-time All-Star Curry, a 33-year-old guard, was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016 and helped spark Golden State to titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Anthony, a 37-year-old forward, will join a revamped Lakers roster that will also include star guard Russell Westbrook and veteran center Dwight Howard plus Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore.

Three-time Olympic champion Anthony averaged 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and hit 40.9% from 3-point range.

Anthony enters his 20th NBA campaign still searching for his first title after stints with Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Houston and Portland.

But this will be the first time he plays in the NBA alongside James, a former Olympic teammate who like Anthony entered the league in 2003.

Written by Tempo Desk

