Tempo Sports breaking: Paalam upsets 2016 Rio Games champ

Flyweight boxer Carlo Paalam pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, stunning 2016 Rio Games gold medalist Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan via split decision to assure himself of at least a bronze medal.
Paalam only needed two rounds to upset Zoirov, starting aggressively early in the first round with a barrage of 1-2 combinations.
After a head clash, both boxers suffered respective cuts as the referee prompted to halt the match with the 23-year-old Paalam being handed a split decision win, 20-18, 20-18, 19-19, 20-18, 20-18.
Up next for the Filipino boxers is Ryomei Tanaka of Japan, who earlier defeated 2016 Rio Games light flyweight champion Yurberjen Herney Martínez Rivas. (Carlo Anolin) ###