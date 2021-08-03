Laugh, learn, enjoy on BuKo

Cignal TV Inc. seals its partnership with APT Entertainment Inc. with the launch of BuKo (Buhay Komedya), the first-ever 24-hour local comedy channel that brings the best of Filipino entertainment to Cignal subscribers across the country.

Officially launched on August 2, BuKo offers a feel-good lineup of continuous TV amusement — including all-new BuKo Originals, the flagship block highlighting authentic Pinoy humor and creativity in its exciting “fresh” original programs.

Featured in the BuKo Originals block are “#MaineGoals,” a lifestyle-oriented show hosted by Maine Mendoza where she will tick off tasks or “goals” from her checklist; and “Kusina ni Mamang,” a laughter-filled cooking show hosted by Pokwang exploring traditional Filipino home cooking.

BuKo Originals lineup lives up to its title, as each of the shows serves refreshing content in their own unique ways.

In “#MaineGoals,” Maine’s comedic flair adds flavor to her lifestyle-oriented show as viewers join her journey of new experiences and personal challenges.

On the other hand, “Kusina ni Mamang” is an entirely new concept as Pokwang, highlighting her humorous wit and love for cooking, takes viewers back to the traditional ways of cooking Filipino dishes that are no longer being practiced nowadays.

“At Cignal TV Inc., we take pride in collaborating with top players in the entertainment industry to explore new ways of providing quality content for our viewers. We are honored to partner with APT Entertainment Inc. in the creation of BuKo and in serving the refreshing and feel-good comedy that we have lined up for the coming months,” said Cignal TV Inc. President and CEO Robert P. Galang.

BuKo promises to be a one-stop channel that is home to the best of Philippine comedy, with both classic and originally produced programs that aim to satisfy viewers of all ages.

“Conceptualizing the programs for BuKo Originals was never an easy task, but it was well worth it especially with the talents that we’re working with and all the amazing ideas that are brought to the table. We look forward to filling BuKo with non-stop laughter and feel-good entertainment for the whole family,” APT CEO & President Michael Tuviera added.

BuKo channel is available on Cignal TV Channel 2 and SatLite Channel 2, and on the Cignal Play app, available via App Store and Google Play.