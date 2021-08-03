KZ Tandingan, TJ Moterde revisit roots in respective singles ‘Dodong,’ ‘Inday’

Real-life couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde have released endearing Bisaya songs, “Dodong” and “Inday,” respectively.

They are dedicating their singles to each other.

“I wrote ‘Dodong’ two years ago. It was my first time writing a Bisaya lullaby, but I never meant for it to be released. It was so TJ would have a song he can listen to when he finds it hard to sleep,” KZ said, who named it “Dodong,” a Bisaya word referring to a young man.

Hesitant to release the song as a single because it was ‘too personal’ for her, the Kapamilya singer was convinced by none other than her husband, TJ, who said, “Don’t worry! I’ll write a song about ‘Inday’ so ‘Dodong’ doesn’t have to be released alone.”

Meanwhile, TJ shared that he wrote the song “Inday”—which refers to a young lady in Bisaya—as a song of reassurance for the one and only Inday in his life, KZ.

All that said, both also want to empower other artists to honor their roots by following their lead.

“We also want to ins[pire others to release songs in ther respective dialects. Kasi kami, parang, we feel it’s our responsibility din to highlight where we come from, our roots,” said KZ.

“Dodong” and “Inday” are now part of the “Simula” playlist available on Star Music’s YouTube channel.

The new playlist from the Bisaya couple also includes their collaboration “Can’t Wait To Say I Do,” which the couple launched after they got married in 2020, as well as the titular track “Simula.”

A multi-awarded singer-performer, KZ hails from Davao del Sur and is currently part of Star Music’s roster of artists, while the equally-talented TJ, a recording artist of PolyEast Records, is from Cagayan de Oro.

Listen to KZ’s “Dodong” and “TJ’s “Inday,” out now on music streaming platforms, and make sure to check out the “Simula” playlist on YouTube.