US, Spain in do-or-die quarterfinal match in Tokyo

The US team will be bannered by Kevin Durant, Jason Tatum and Dreymond Green. (AFP)

SAITAMA, Japan (AFP) – One of the world’s top two teams will be heading home from the Olympics Tuesday after the US and Spain were thrust together in the men’s basketball quarterfinals, a re-match of their 2008 and 2012 gold medal showdowns.

The pair will clash unusually early after Spain lost 95-87 to Slovenia to finish second in their group and fall out of the top-seeded bracket.

The US, led by Kevin Durant crashed in its opener against eventual Group A winner France – the Americans’ first defeat at an Olympics since 2004 — to also finish second.

Despite their poor start, which followed two defeats in exhibition games ahead of the Olympics, US coach Gregg Popovich said his team were finding their feet and were up for the do-or-die battle with the Spanish.

“We were behind the eight ball in the beginning, and we’re making some fast progress,” he said after they crushed the Czech Republic 119-84 in their final group game.

But the Americans have their work cut out against a Spanish team boasting plenty of NBA-caliber talent, including Ricky Rubio, Marc Gasol, Willy Hernangomez and 2021 first-round draft pick Usman Garuba, who is heading to the Houston Rockets after the Games.

MARC GASOL (AFP)

It will be a huge upset if Spain deliver — the US are three-time defending champions who have medaled in all 18 Olympics they have competed at, winning 15 gold, a silver and two bronzes.

And they currently own an impressive 140-6 all-time record in Olympic action.

Spain coach Sergio Scariolo has crafted one of the best defending teams in the world, and he is confident heading into the game at Saitama Super Arena.

The US beat Spain 107-100 in the 2012 London Olympics decider, having buried them 118-107 in the gold medal clash at Beijing four years earlier.

The two teams also met in Rio five years ago, but at the semi-final stage where the US were again too good, clinching a low-scoring game 82-76.

In the other quarterfinals on Tuesday, Luka Doncic’s Slovenia plays Germany, France and Rudy Gobert face Italy and Patty Mills’ Australia takes on Argentina.