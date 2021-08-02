‘Falling Into Your Smile’ OST drops

According to Chinese streaming platform WeTV, “Falling Into Your Smile” is the

hottest and most streamed Chinese drama right now, easily beating similar shows from Korea on its platforms across the regions with an IMDb rating of 9.1.

And prior to the reveal of the star-studded lineup of the original soundtrack album

released last month, New Style Media Group (NSMG) recently released a behind-the-

scenes video on YouTube of the same.

A co-production of NSMG and YOUKU, “Falling Into Your Smile” stars Xu Kai and Cheng Xiao.

Sweet romance, heartwarming friendship and team bonding moments makes for an enjoyable experience for viewers as they follow the characters on their journey of pursuing their dreams.

As the drama wraps up its run for VIP members, the behind-the-scenes videos give fans insight on the artists who participated on the album including Xu Kai, Cheng Xiao, SEVENTEEN, WayV, Angela Zhang, BonBon Girls, 303’s Chen Zhuoxuan, Zhai Xiaowen, FrankiD, Gao Han, Lara Liang, Naomi Wong and Air League Band.

The music producers also shared their thoughts on their tracks, the challenges they faced and some behind-the-scene stories during recording.

Xu Kai believes that “Soulmate” is a love song made just for his character Lu Sicheng and Tong Yao, played by Cheng Xiao.

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua shares their struggles recording in Chinese for their track “Warrior” and boygroup WayV reveals their surprise that their song “Everytime” was completely different to what they expected from a rom-com drama series. That, as well as believing how much the whole OST of “Falling Into Your Smile” and its story reminds them of their own group’s bond and friendship.

An instrumental version of the OST is also going to be available soon via Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, JOOX, KKBOX and more.