Norwood provides spark as ROS halts skid with come-from-behind win

GABE NORWOOD (PBA images)

Games Wednesday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

12:30 p.m. ‒ TNT vs Blackwater

3 p.m. ‒ NLEX vs Meralco

6 p.m. ‒ Phoenix vs Terrafirma

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Rain or Shine came alive late behind Gabe Norwood to pull off a comeback 83-77 victory over Terrafirma and snap out of its slump in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday, August 1 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Veteran forward Norwood poured eight of his 15 points to spark the Elasto Painters’ 22-point eruption in the fourth quarter as they arrested their two-game losing skid and improved to 4-2.

The 36-year-old former Gilas Pilipinas standout, who also tallied seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, was also at the forefront of RoS’ suffocating defense in the payoff period wherein they limited Terrafirma to just 12 points.

“Just our energy (difference in the fourth period). I think we keep it up on the defensive end,” said Norwood.

“We just had to find a way to get stops. We used our defense to get our offense going and that’s exactly what happened in the fourth,” he added.

Rey Nambatac topscored with 17 points on top of three boards and two assists while Adrian Wong chipped in 15 markers highlighted by three triples.

Despite missing the services of top overall pick Joshua Munzon who is reportedly out for at least a month due to a finger injury, Terrafirma had its shooting rolling with Juami Tiongson leading the charge for a 59-45 lead early in the third quarter.

But Norwood found his vintage form and exploded in the final frame, knocking down two free throws and back-to-back corner treys to uncork a 21-4 bomb that pushed Rain or Shine ahead 82-69 with 4:27 left.

Norwood and the crew then held on with their airtight defense to complete the comeback.

Tiongson finished with 20 points and seven assists while Roosevelt Adams had a double-double of 13 markers and 16 rebounds for the Dyip, who stayed winless in four outings and joined idle Blackwater at the cellar.

JP Calvo had 11 points even as Joseph Gabayni and Bonbon Battiler had 10 markers each as they tried to buck the absence of Munzon who injured his finger in their lopsided 105-83 loss to unbeaten leader Magnolia last Friday.

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 83 – Nambatac 17, Norwood 15, Wong 15, Borboran 9, Mocon 7, Torres 6, Santillan 6, Belga 4, Caracut 2, Ponferada 2, Guinto 0, Johnson 0

TERRAFIRMA 77 – Tiongson 20, Adams 13, Calvo 11, Gabayni 10, Batiller 10, Camson 7, Cahilig 2,Ramos 4

Quarters: 21-27, 40-45, 61-65, 83-77