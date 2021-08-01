Jovelyn Prado earns PVL Player of the Week award

JOVIELYN PRADO









ILOCOS NORTE ‒ Sta. Lucia started its Premier Volleyball League Open Conference campaign on the wrong foot after dropping three of its first four games.

Another loss could be detrimental to the squad, but luckily for them, Jovielyn Prado managed to pumpe life to the Lady Realtors’ final four dreams.

Inserted in the starting six by head coach Eddieson Orcullo in their crucial match against Black Mamba-Army last Monday, Prado unloaded 17 points to help snap the Lady Realtors’ two-game skid through a huge four-set, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 win over the Lady Troopers.

The 24-year-old dynamo’s impressive all-around play display did not stop there.

She tallied 19 points, 14 excellent digs, and 13 excellent receptions in Sta. Lucia’s five-set escape act against Chery Tiggo, 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10, last Wednesday.

Prado’s efforts kept the Lady Realtors at fifth place with a 3-3 win-loss slate.

For her heroics, Prado rightfully earned the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week awarded by media from print and online covering the volleyball beat.

The 5-foot-8 outside hitter edged Petro Gazz’s Ria Meneses, Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino, and Chery Tiggo’s Jaja Santiago for the weekly citation.

“Thankful ako kay coach kasi sa wakas sa pang limang game namin naka pasok ako [sa first six] kasi pinu-push ko rin yung sarili ko na mapasok sa first six,” said the Arellano University product.



