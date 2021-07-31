More thrills, bigger surprises

Jose Manalo is excited with the return of GMA Network’s reality game show “Catch Me Out Philippines.”

This because he believes the show is going to be even better, with more thrills, surprises.

“Marami po kayong dapat abangan dito sa bagong episodes ng ‘Catch Me Out Philippines.’ Ang mga guest spotters natin ay may ipapakitang mga talent na ikabibigla ng lahat dahil hindi natin aakalain na magagawa nila. ‘Yung mga bago rin nating amateurs, marami rin silang inihandang performances na ikalilito talaga ng viewers,” he said.

Adding more fun and sometimes biting commentary after the performances are the show’s so-called Celebrity Spotters –Derrick Monasterio and Aiai Delas Alas.

Derrick is happy to be part of the show noting the great camaraderie he has established with his co-hosts.

“‘Yung personality kasi ni Kuya Jose ‘pag nakita mo siya, parang ang tagal niyo nang magkakilala. Nandoon na agad ‘yung banter so nadadala namin ‘yun on-cam. Nakakapanibago pero ‘yung mga kasama ko naman very professional. Basta may bond ka lang talaga with your co-actors, walang adjustments. Na-miss lang talaga namin ‘yung isa’t isa,” he said.

For its initial salvo tonight (July 31) at 7pm, Mark Bautista joins in on the fun as guest Celebrity Spotter.

Meanwhile, this week’s Celebrity Catchers include some of the Network’s brightest young stars: Ysabel Ortega, Thea Astley, Jamir Zabarte, Miggy Tolentino, Jennifer Maravilla along with five previous winners of the show.

Two amateurs are set to compete for this week – an accountant slash financial analyst who has trained to learn Wushu, and a college student who will attempt to dance on rollerskates. They will perform separately with three professionals in their respective acts. Using a gadget, 10 Catchers – who are present in the studio, are given the unenviable task of guessing who the amateur is among the performers in each act. The amateur who convinces more Catchers that he or she is a professional wins the competition and the P100,000 cash prize.