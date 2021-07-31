Luis Manzano moves on to his next life chapter, wiser

Luis Manzano has just wrapped up two shows – “I Can See Your Voice” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar” – which means he now has more time on his hands to conceptualize video content for his YouTube channel, “LuckyTV” and focus on his businesses, some of which are under the essential category like transportation and fuel.

More importantly, Luis gets to spend more time with his beautiful wife, Jessy Mendiola, whom he married in an intimate ceremony last February 27 at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas.

“It was a challenge para sa amin getting to that point, getting married,” shares Luis.

It can be recalled that the couple broke up back in May 2020, months before they got engaged. They went on record on Jessy’s vlog to clarify what happened.

Luis recalls, “Siguro we were getting on each other’s nerves nung pandemic. Umaabot sa point na we would constantly fight… we realized it’s the stress getting to us. Eventually, we found each other again.”

It’s only been a few months since Luis got married but he seems to be adjusting very well to his new civil status.

“Would married life be so different if there’s no pandemic? I think with how happy we are right now I wouldn’t want to consider anything else,” he shares.

The couple is also looking forward to having kids of their own – three if lucky.

“We love kids… The only thing I pray for every night, Diyos ko, nabingi na si Lord sa paulit-ulit kong dasal, sana ang anak namin whether it be boy or girl, kamukha niya. That’s all I’m hoping for, kung may kailangang suhulan, ‘yan ang gagawin ko. As long as my child does not look like me, he or she is in a safe place,” he adds jokingly.

With Luis’ personal life coming up all roses now and with his constant sunny disposition when facing the camera, one can’t help but wonder if there was any point in his life when he found himself drowned with difficulties or trials. Was there any time that he was “un-lucky”?

“There will always be challenges, there will always be problems. But that’s how I take them, as challenges. So I find ways to take care of them, to overcome them,” he relates.

Despite these uncertain times, Luis remains optimistic about the future. He treats the next day as a fresh start.

“I go to sleep with the thought that tomorrow will be a better day. I will work for tomorrow to be a better day. And if I am blessed enough, if I am fortunate enough to open my eyes the next day, that is also the best start to make it the best day for me and other people,” he says.

The Luis that we know now has indeed come a long way from being the adorable kid who used to tag along with his mom in her shootings and the one who virtually closed each episode of the Star for All Seasons’ variety show then, “VIP,” with her “I love you, Lucky!” closing line.

He has earned the respect not just of the people in the industry but the public in general as a talented host and a versatile performer. Through the years, he has also learned the ropes of juggling a hectic career but at the same time keeping a healthy, loving and low-key relationship with his wife, Jessy.

And speaking of health, Luis is one of those young artists who have consistently maintained a healthy physique despite the temptations of indulgences, especially during the months of strict lockdowns. Luis knows the value of being in good health, most especially at this time when being sick puts so much risk to his loved ones and the people around him. When it comes to his health, Luis always makes sure he makes wise choices too.

Early this year, Luis was named ambassador of Bioflu.

“When I have the flu, I get the whole gamut – lagnat, sakit ng katawan, ubo’t sipon. It is so hard for me to function when I have the flu, as in talagang bed rest, bagsak,” describes Luis.

For him, taking Bioflu is a wise choice to combat flu and its symptoms, especially for those who cannot afford to miss a day or two at work.

“We have to admit, there are people na if they don’t go to work, they don’t get paid. Kumbaga they are very reliant on their income for that particular day. That’s why a lot of people fall back on Bioflu when they get the flu to be able to get back on their feet and do what they need to do for themselves and their family.”

He recalls an instance when he caught the flu at a very crucial time: “It was the grand finals of a reality show on TV and I was the main host. The night before that, tinamaan ako ng trangkaso. That’s when I turned to Bioflu para the next day, tanggal ang mga flu symptoms and I get to be me. I get to be at my optimum.”

As the brand ambassador of Bioflu, Luis knows that being able to influence people to prioritize their health and making the right choices are part of the role that he has to play.

“That’s why I make it a point that I am able to connect with my public in any way possible—whether by being onscreen delivering a superb performance or by consistently sending a line or two of pangungumusta to my followers. This important role can only be fulfilled when I am well and at my best. And that’s what Bioflu means to me.”

With his years in the business, the highs and lows of his personal and professional life, Luis shares his thoughts and realization throughout his journey thus far. “I am better. I think the world could be better… I never thought I’d live through something such as a global pandemic of this scale. Then you realize that there is always something in life that will catch you off guard. When you think you have things figured out, life will throw you a curveball. So, everyday should be appreciated,” he concludes.