Sanya Lopez still Kapuso

Sanya Lopez is looking forward to more years as Kapuso as she renews her ties with GMA Artist Center in a contract signing July 29.

The 25-year-old star is now a household name through her notable roles in various projects including the most recent hit GMA primetime series “First Yaya.”

“I’m very, very happy. I didn’t expect na mangyayari ang lahat ng ito. Ang gusto ko lang noon ay basta may trabaho lang. Kahit hindi ako maging bida kasi alam ko naman kung gaano kahirap makapasok sa showbiz. Pero God gave me more than what I prayed for,” she said.

She promised her fans and her home network that she will remain grounded and will continue to give her all in every project assigned to her.

“Kung sino si Sanya noon ay same Sanya pa rin ang makikita nila ngayon na masayahin at patuloy na magpapasaya sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa kanya. Sa GMA,lagi kayong nakatatak dito sa puso ko dahil kayo ang nagbigay ng malaking break sa akin dito sa showbiz. Mahal na mahal ko kayo.”

Present during the virtual signing ceremony were GMA Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Senior Vice President for GMA Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, First Vice President and Head of Regional TV and Synergy Oliver B. Amoroso, First Vice President For Drama Productions Redgie A. Magno, Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier Cruz, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, Senior Assistant Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, GMA Artist Center Consultant Johnny Manahan, GMA Artist Center Senior Talent Manager Tracy Garcia, and Sanya’s co-manager Frank Mallari.

GMA Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon is pleased to have a talented actress like Sanya in the Network.

“Ako’y nagagalak na napili ni Sanya na manatili sa Kapuso Network sapagka’t siya ay isang homegrown artist at habang tumatagal ay lalong gumagaling. Sa napanood kong First Yaya, napatunayan din niya na siya ay isang versatile artist kaya satingin ko, malayo pa ang mararating ni Sanya sa larangan ng pag-aartista.”

Mr. Yalong expressed his admiration for the prime actress who has grown over the years under the Network, “I remember that very clearly na you have so much dreams pa that you want to fulfill. We are so happy to have Sanya as a contract star of GMA Network. We’ve seen you grow with the company. From where you started, I clearly remember as well naisa ka samgaipinagbilinniKuya Germs. Kayo ang legacy niKuya Germs in the industry.

Atty. Gozon-Valdes assured Sanya’s fans that the Network is committed to provide quality projects for her, “Sanya is a homegrown talent of GMA. I have seen her grow through the roles that she has played and I know that she has already captured the hearts of our viewers. Congratulations, Sanya! We are very excited to give you new and challenging roles in the future.”

Rasonable also shared how proud she is to witness Sanya’s growth.

“Natatandaan ko, tuwing bibitbitin ka ni Kuya Germs papunta sa seventh floor papunta sa office ko. Talagang memorable yun sa amin sa Entertainment Group. Sobrang proud kami na naging part kami ng growth mosa Network at nabigyannamin ng magandang daan, through our programs, ang iyong career. And we are so proud of what you have achieved in the past years. And what makes me personally more proud is that you remain humble despite all your achievements. That really reflects the kind of Kapuso artist that we will always be proud of. Congratulations and we look forward to giving you many more projects that will help achieve all your dreams.”

Likewise, Mr. M promised the actress that GMA will always support and guide her in the years to come. “Sanya, katulad ng nasabi ng iba, congratulations saiyo on the renewal of your contract. On behalf of the new GMA Artist Center, we wish to thank you for entrusting your career to us. Sanya, you are a rising star now, belonging to a new breed of artists sa Artist Center,ngayon nakatukod kami salikod mo. We will take care of you kahit anong mangyari sa karera mo. And I’m sure kung nasaan man siya ngayon, nakangiti ng malaki si Kuya Germs.”

Finally, Ferrer also assured that there is a lot more in store for Sanya’s career now that she continues to be a Kapuso. “We, in Artist Center, are very excited sa magiging journey ni Sanya. Kung titingnan nga natin nagsimula siya sa Dormitoryo, The Half Sisters, and now, she is one of the most in-demand leading ladies of the network. Syempre kami sa Artist Center, tuluy-tuloy naipu-push namin si Sanya, ide-develop siya para matulungan namin na ma-achieve niya ang goals niya to be a bigger star. And we’re definitely looking forward to really helping her achieve that and guide her in her journey here in the business of showbiz. Ang saya namin na she still remains to be a loyal Kapuso and we are very excited for the years to come in working together with Sanya.”